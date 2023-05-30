WILLIMANTIC — Police were on the scene of an active investigation on Jackson Street this morning.
“There is no active threat to the public,” Willimantic Police Sgt. Lu Frechette said at the scene.
He said Willimantic police were assisting state police and Newington police with the investigation.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Frechette said.
He declined to comment on the nature of the incident, deferring further comment to Lt. Matthew Solak. Solak did not provide any additional information by presstime.
The incident occurred in front of Natchaug Elementary School, which is at 123 Jackson St.
The road was blocked by Milk and Valley streets for at least a few hours.
“We spoke to the school (staff) as a precaution,” Frechette said.
He said the incident was reported early Tuesday morning, but didn’t provide an exact time.
Natchaug Principal Eben Jones said police communicated with school officials about the incident, noting police were investigating burglaries in multiple towns.
He said initially, police advised school officials not to let children play outside while the investigation was underway but later changed their minds and said it was OK to do so. However, Jones decided to continue to keep the kids inside “out of an abundance of caution.”
“It’s a bummer for the kids on a nice day though,” he said.
Jones said Natchaug was the only school in the district that was notified about the incident due to its close proximity to the scene.
No further information about the incident was available by presstime.