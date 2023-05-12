Willimantic Farmers Market #1 June 18 2022

Jenna Aldrich, owner and farmer at Brown Farm in Scotland looks out over a large pile of radishes at the Willimantic Farmers Market last year.

 Roxanne Pandolfi | File

WILLIMANTIC — The Willimantic Farmers Market, the longest continuously running farmers market in the state, will kick-off its 47th season on Saturday.

The market is at Willimantic Whitewater Park, which is at 28 Bridge St. in Willimantic.

