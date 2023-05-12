WILLIMANTIC — The Willimantic Farmers Market, the longest continuously running farmers market in the state, will kick-off its 47th season on Saturday.
The market is at Willimantic Whitewater Park, which is at 28 Bridge St. in Willimantic.
It will run every week from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Oct. 28.
The weather is forecasted to be nice this Saturday.
There will be 13 vendors on opening day offering a wide range of products, including vegetables, microgreens, meat, honey, bread, jams, hot sauces, plant starters, soaps and local arts and crafts. All of the products are Connecticut grown or made.
WIC, SNAP and FMNP dollars are accepted at the market. SNAP dollars are doubled through the CT Fresh Match Program.
One upcoming highlight of the market is the “Summer Reading Kickoff,” which will be held by the Willimantic Public Library on June 17.
For more information about the farmers market, e-mail willifarmersmarket@gmail.com.