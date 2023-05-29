MICHELLE WARREN
Chronicle Staff Writer
WILLIMANTIC- Speaking before an audience in Willimantic Monday morning, Navy veteran Bill Rood said we should honor those who died serving their country by standing up for what is right.
“Give me liberty or give me death,” he said, referring to a speech by American politician Patrick Henry, who is considered a founding father of the United States. “These words continue to echo through the country, although efforts are made to silence it.”
The annual Memorial Day ceremony was held at Memorial Park, following a short parade down Main Street.
The parade included the Windham High School band, Willimantic Police, and fire trucks from Willimantic and other Windham fire departments, as well as state and town officials.
Prior to the Memorial Park event, a pilgrimage was held, during which various community organizations placed wreaths on cemeteries throughout town.
Joe Tomanelli, the master of ceremonies during the main event, called for a moment of silence to recognize the living and departed veterans.
During his speech, Rood, a former Windham selectman, was critical of politicians who, he said, have failed to live up to the values espoused by the U.S. Constitution, including President Joseph Biden.
“We claim to be a free people and we have rights written into our constitution, but who defends those rights in our constitution?” he asked. “The people we entrust to protect our constitution are much more interested in promoting radical philosophies and trying to rewrite our country’s history than protecting the rights and welfare of middle-class, working people.”
Rood, who currently lives in Windham, graduated Windham High School in 1957 and owns Windham Industries.
He was an electronics technician who served aboard the U.S.S. Sellstrom in the North Atlantic and, later, the U.S.S. Hailey in Norfolk, Va., before that ship was discharged.
During his speech, Rood said he feels the United States is in “trouble.”
“The USA is only 247 years old and it is rotting within,” he said. “We have lost our moral compass and we have lost our belief in God.”
During the event, members of the Windham High School band performed patriotic tunes, including the National Anthem.
State Rep. Susan Johnson, D-Willimantic, recognized former state representative and former Willimantic mayor John Lescoe, who died in 2015, and former state representative Andrew Carey, who died last year, both of whom were veterans.
Carey was a member of the Green Berets who served during the Vietnam War and Lescoe was a Marines Corp veteran.
Windham Region Veterans Council President Christopher Paulhus said veterans don’t like when people tell them “happy” Memorial Day.
“Just say thank you,” he said. “It’s not a happy day.”
Johnson spoke about the significance of the service of military members.
“Recognize the fact that we have freedom that we never would have had were it not for those people,” he said.
Speaking about the significance of Memorial Day, Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo said that one word in the pledge of allegiance sticks out: “indivisible.”
“We have so many divisions in our country today but we are indivisible,” he said. “No one can break up our 50 states.
State Sen. Mae Flexer, D-Willimantic, described the experiences of her father, Chaplain Howard Flexer, a Marine who served in the Vietnam War, in his own words.
“This Memorial Day, my thoughts travel to the military cemeteries that I have visited,” she said, quoting her father.
Howard Flexer has visited the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., and the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, also known as the “Punchbowl.”
All of those experiences, according to Howard Flexer, reminded him of how military members lost their lives.
“I see them being ripped apart by artillery shells,” Mae Flexer said, quoting her father. “I see them as they grasp for the last breath as their ship fills with seawater.”
Mae Flexer said her father was sharing the experience with the audience not to “disturb” them, but to help them know and feel what war is like.
“It is not cut and dry, as in movies or print,” she said, quoting her father. “I hope you never have to experience what combat veterans have seen.”
Mae Flexer said veterans were called upon to do the “extraordinary and they did it for us.”
“God bless America and god bless our veterans,” she said, quoting her father.
