WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Library patrons will embark on an adventure through the rainforest during the library’s summer reading program, “Read Through the Rainforest,” which begins Saturday.
The program will begin with a “kick-off” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It was originally scheduled to be held at Whitewater Park but due to forecasted thunderstorms, it will now be held at the library, which is at 905 Main St.
During the event on Saturday, patrons can sign up for summer reading and participate in crafts. Anyone is welcome to sign - up. People need to give their name, age, town and phone number when they register.
Participants will fill out a board game, which is available in English and Spanish.
Each week will focus on a different theme and some programs require registration.
Some of the programs are as follows:
June 20 - 24: “Insects and the Forest Floor!” – On Tuesday at 6 p.m., Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic will present “The Forest Floor.”
June 26 - July 1: “Conservation” – On Friday, June 30 at 3 p.m., there will be a program involving rainforest stories as well as a mural.
July 3 - July 8: “Mammals of the Rainforest” – On Monday, July 3 at 2 p.m., patrons will make edible terrariums.
July 10 - July 15: “The Canopy” – On Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m., there will be a family science night, “Jungle in a Bottle.
July 17 - July 22: “Birds of the Rainforest” – On Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m., patrons will learn how to draw toucans.
July 24 - July 29: “Rivers in the Rainforest” – On Monday, July 24 at 2 p.m., patrons will build boats during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) challenge.
July 31 - Aug. 5: “Indigenous Communities and Food” – On Friday, Aug. 4 at 4:30 p.m., patrons will participate in a bilingual storytime, “Zonia’s Rainforest.”
Aug. 7 - Aug. 12: “Reptiles and Amphibians of the Rainforest” – On Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m., children will paint watercolors of snakes.
Aug. 14 - Aug. 19: “The Climate” – On Monday, Aug. 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., patrons can participate in a volcano escape room.
Aug. 21 - Aug. 26: “Where in the World” – The summer reading program wrap - up party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. at Memorial park in Willimantic.