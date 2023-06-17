Willimantic Library New Projects #4 Sept 16 2021

The Willimantic Public Library at 905 Main St.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Library patrons will embark on an adventure through the rainforest during the library’s summer reading program, “Read Through the Rainforest,” which begins Saturday.

The program will begin with a “kick-off” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It was originally scheduled to be held at Whitewater Park but due to forecasted thunderstorms, it will now be held at the library, which is at 905 Main St.

