WILLIMANTIC — A 28-year-old Willimantic man arrested by Willimantic police Saturday was in possession of an assault rifle and received several weapons-related charges.
According to the police logs, Kelvin Novoa-Ortiz of 2 Francis St. was charged with illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon, risk of injury to a child, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal transport of an assault weapon and illegal purchase/receiving of a long gun April 29.