PLAINVILLE — The Plainville Town Council has approved a charter revision which would no longer require the town manager to be a Plainville resident. The proposed revision will go before voters this November as a referendum question on the ballot.
Town Council Chair Kathy Pugliese said the Plainville Town Council unanimously agreed to approve the revision as a referendum question, following the final report of the Charter Revision Commission. She said the change would remove town residency requirements for the town manager.
“The Charter Revision Commission has been working since January,” Pugliese said. “We found when we were going through our search for a new town manager a year ago that the requirement that a person must live in Plainville became an obstacle. We decided that we did not want to have that roadblock in the way the next time we have to fill this important position.”
Michael Paulhus was ultimately selected as the Plainville Town Manager last June. He succeeded Robert E. Lee, who served in the position for 18 years before retiring and moving to Florida. Paulhus was previously town manager of North Branford since 2013. Pugliese said Paulhus does not currently live in Plainville either. Paulhus currently resides in Willimantic
The decision to revise this part of the Town Charter came as a result of evolving technology creating easier methods of long-distance communication.
“The communication avenues are now much different from when the charter was written,” Pugliese said. “With cell phones and Zoom calls, it is now much more possible to remain in constant communication with a town manager, even if they aren’t living in Plainville.”
Lee remained town manager a few months longer than initially intended after moving to Florida, working remotely while the town conducted its search. Pugliese added there is currently no residency requirement for the police chief or superintendent of schools.
Pugliese said this is not the first time the town charter has been revised.
“The charter has been revised a number of times over the years,” she said. “The last time was 10 or 11 years ago.”
If voters approve the revision in November, Pugliese said, it would take effect immediately.
“The town attorney and town clerk are currently working to formulate the language of the question that voters will see as a referendum item,” Pugliese said.
