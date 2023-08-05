Paulhus, Michael 2007

Micheal Paulhus in 2007, when he was Windham's First Selectman.

 File Photo

PLAINVILLE — The Plainville Town Council has approved a charter revision which would no longer require the town manager to be a Plainville resident. The proposed revision will go before voters this November as a referendum question on the ballot.

Town Council Chair Kathy Pugliese said the Plainville Town Council unanimously agreed to approve the revision as a referendum question, following the final report of the Charter Revision Commission. She said the change would remove town residency requirements for the town manager.

