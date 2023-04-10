Willimantic Police Vehicles parked 2022

Shown here are Willimantic police cars at the parking garage next to the police station. Michelle Warren | Staff

 Michelle Warren | Staff

Willimantic Police report the following:

Lucecita Soto. 45, of 162 Jackson St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear March 30. Court: March 31 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.

