Willimantic Police report the following:
Lucecita Soto. 45, of 162 Jackson St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear March 30. Court: March 31 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Nelson Carballo, 55, of 944 Main S. Apt. 4, Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance March 30. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
William Lassiter, 32, of 101 Memorial Dr., Willimantic, was charged with fourth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit stealing a firearm, conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon and conspiracy to commit illegal possession of an assault weapon March 30. Court: March 30 in Danielson. Bond: $100,000.
Jose Hernandez-Serrano, 36, of 497 Pleasant St., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree threatening, disorderly conduct, two counts risk of injury to child and carrying a dangerous weapon March 30. Court: March 31 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Elliott Mccoy, 57, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with fifth-degree larceny and illegal charging of less than $500 on a revoked payment card March 30. Court: March 31 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Patricio Chach-Chach, 20, of 23 Natchaug St., Willimantic, was charged with criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer/resisting, improper use of a marker/license/registration, failure to renew registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, driving under the influence with a bac of .02 at younger than 21 years-old and first offense possession of a controlled substance March 31. Court: April 3 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Angel Dominguez, 46, of 202 South Main St., Torrington, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance March 31. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Franklin Guzman, 63, of 255 Pleasant St. Apt. 109, Willimantic, was charged with second offense possession of a controlled substance March 31. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Lee Kjellquist, 37, of 129 Holbrook Ave., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear April 1. Court: April 3 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Shane Borrelli, 43, of 18 Spruce St., Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance April 2. Court: April 11 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Richard Brown, 50, of 370 Valley St. 2, Willimantic, was charged with four counts of second-degree failure to appear April 4. Court; April 5 in Danielson. Bond: $77,500.
Leanna Barrows, 36, of 317 Jeffrey Rd., Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration and operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle April 4. Court: April 13 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Ryan Carr, 35, of 82 Pleasant St. Apt. 21, Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance April 4. Court: April 13 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Harold Mackie, 37, of 8 Ash St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct April 4. Court: April 5 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Green, 37, of 61 Spring St., Willimantic, was charged with failure to respond to a payable violation April 4. Court: April 5 in Danielson. Bond: $2,000.