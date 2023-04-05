Willimantic Police report the following:
Emre Gormus, 20 of 549 Pine Lakes Dr., Wayne, N.J., was charged with disorderly conduct March 20. Court: March 21 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Alberto Hernandez, 46, of 505 Main St., Willimantic was charged with two counts of second-degree failure to appear March 20. Court: March 21 in Danielson. Bond: $20,000.
Cirilio Chach, 30, of 36 Lebanon Ave., Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operation of a motor vehicle without a license and improper stop/turn signal lamp March 22. Court: April 3 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Dominick Jonah, 33, of 54 Hewitt St., Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance March 22. Court: April 3 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500
Jose Cruz-Gonzalez, 43, of 46 Ash St. Apt. 7, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance March 22. Court: March 23 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Brian Crutchfield, 23, of 80 Cisar Rd., Willington, was charged with speeding in a car at more than 60 miles-per-hour on the road March 23. Court: April 3 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Geovanni Aponte, 41, of 35 Ives St., Willimantic, was charged with three counts of first-degree failure to appear March 24. Court: March 27 in Danielson. Bond: $105,000.
Jeffrey Ortiz-Santiago, 32, of 136 Emerald Ave., Willimantic, was charged with violation of probation March 24. Court: March 27 in Danielson. Bond: $50,000.
Otoniel Mendez, 23, of 24 Chestnut St., Willimantic, was charged with following too closely in a non-commercial vehicle and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension March 25. Court: April 4 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Stanley Niemiec, 55, of 588 Browns Rd., Mansfield, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under 14-140 suspension March 25. Court: April 4 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Siara McGuinness, 32, of 95 Gates Rd., Lebanon, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension March 25. Court: April 4 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Geovanni Aponte, 41, of 35 Ives St., Willimantic, was charged with three counts of second-degree failure to appear March 26. Court: March 27 in Danielson. Bond: $50,000.
Stephen Mendez, 42, of 255 Pleasant St. Apt. 102, Willimantic, was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, interfering with an officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace and first offense possession of a controlled substance March 26. Court: April 4 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Robert Fontaine, 61, of 226 Jackson St., Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance March 26. Court: April 4 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Jaime Rivera, 36, of 318 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with 11 counts of failure to register for a non-violent offense against a minor March 27. Court: April 6. Bond: $5,000.
Christian Batle, 25, of 100 West Ave., Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration, operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without a tint inspection and possession of less than five ounces of cannabis plant material and eight ounces of cannabis plant material at older than 21 years-old March 27. Court: April 6 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Manuel Riz-Ajqui, 19, of 150 Walnut St., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, driving under the influence at younger than 21 years-old with a blood alcohol content of .02 and evading responsibility – injury/property damage March 28. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Damaris Alvarez, 60, of 86 Chestnut St., Floor 1, Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance March 28. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Zenaida Rodriguez, 57, of 13 Spring St. Apt. 1C, Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance March 28. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Juan Martinez-Soto, 46, of 10 Valley St. Apt. 5a, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia March 28. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Wilmer Padilla-Rivera, 40, of 31 Main St., Willimantic, was charged with failure to obey stop sign, improper use of a marker/license/registration and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance March 28. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Ryan Rinn, 30, of 46 Winter St., Willimantic, was charged with first-degree criminal trespass March 28. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Julian Sanchez-Ayala, 19, of 184 Orchard Hill Lane, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace and two counts of risk of injury to a child March 28 Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Alexis Munoz, 40, of 1280 Trumbull Highway Apt. C, Lebanon, was charged with possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and first offense possession of a controlled substance March 29. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Larry Williams, 35, of 19 Tolbat Ave., Plainfield, was charged with four counts of failure to register as a sex offender in another jurisdiction March 29. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Joseph Percy, 24, of 1 Cameo Dr., Willimantic, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unsafe movement of stopped vehicle, unsafe backing and evading responsibility with serious physical injury March 29. Court: April 10 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.