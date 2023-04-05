Willimantic Police Vehicles parked 2022

Shown here are Willimantic police cars at the parking garage next to the police station. Michelle Warren | Staff

 Michelle Warren | Staff

Willimantic Police report the following:

Emre Gormus, 20 of 549 Pine Lakes Dr., Wayne, N.J., was charged with disorderly conduct March 20. Court: March 21 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.

