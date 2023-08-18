Willimantic Police report the following:
Austin Miller, 23, of 33 Hewitt St., Willimantic, was charged with improper storage of a pistol/revolver in a motor vehicle July 31. Court: Aug. 10 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Jacqueline Shea, 61, of 86 Oakridge St., Norwich, was charged with first-degree failure to appear Aug. 1. Court: Aug. 2 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Lucecita Soto, 46, of 162 Jackson St., Willimantic, was charged with three counts of second-degree failure to appear, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics, third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance Aug. 2. Court: Aug. 3 in Danielson. Bond: $40,000.
Crystal Ricard, 23, of 105 Holbrook Ave., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace Aug. 2. Court: Aug. 3 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Kimberley Reed, 30, of 123 Chapman St. Apt. C, Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct Aug. 2. Court: Aug. 3 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Phillip Davis, 35, of 105 Reservoir Ave., Broad Brook, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance Aug. 3. Court: Aug. 15 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Carmen Valdes, 63, of 28 Taylor Court Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with sale of narcotic substance Aug. 3. Court: Aug. 15 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Noel Perez-Rosario, 55, of 226 Jackson St., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance Aug. 3. Court: Aug. 15 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Stephen Peets, 52, of 119 Carey Hill Rd. Apt. 1L, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct Aug. 3. Court: Aug. 15 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Luz Rodriguez-Alvarado, 35, of 16 Emerald Ave., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear Aug. 3. Court: Aug. 15 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Julie Worski, 43, of 31 Friendship St., Willimantic, was charged with criminal attempt of sixth-degree larceny, second-degree forgery and third-degree identity theft Aug. 3. Court: Aug. 4 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Omar Quinonez-Gonzalez, 42, of 332 Scott Rd. Apt. C, Windham, was charged with extradition arrest-no warrant Aug. 3. Court: Aug. 4 in Danielson. Bond: $500,000.
Mercadies Shellman, 28, of 46 Windham St. Apt. 3, Willimantic, was charged with third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance Aug. 3. Court: Aug. 15 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500. She was also charged with possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics, third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia Aug. 4. Court: Aug. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $20,000.
Leandro Mercado, 21, of 10 Valley St. ext. Apt. 2A, Willimantic, was charged with violation of a protective order Aug. 3. Court: Aug. 4 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Armando Ramirez, 43, of 99 Elm St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and two counts of first offense possession of a controlled substance Aug. 4. Court: Aug. 15 in Danielson. Bond: $15,000.