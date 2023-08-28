Willimantic Police report the following:
Jason Monroe, 47, of 72 Roosevelt Ave., Norwich, was charged with second-degree failure to appear Aug. 11. Court: Aug. 14 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Shawn Kelly, 38, of 27 Gifford Ave., Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance Aug. 11. Court: Aug. 22 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Jennifer Mailhiot, 30, of 139 Church St. Apt. 2, Willimantic, was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics, sale of greater than or equal to a half ounce of cocaine/free base and first offense possession of a controlled substance Aug. 12. Court: Aug. 22 in Danielson. Bond: $20,000.
Albert Gledhill, 66, of 23 Long Dr., Windham, was charged with failure to respond to an infraction Aug. 12. Court: Aug. 22 in Danielson. Bond: $211.
Michael Daros, 48, of 79 Seckar Rd., Willington, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration, operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance Aug. 13. Court: Aug. 23 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Jose Roche, 49, of 81 Oak St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting and interference with search Aug. 13. Court: Aug. 23 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.