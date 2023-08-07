Willimantic Police Building 2022

The Willimantic Police Department.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

Willimantic Police report the following:

Kenneth Taylor, 57, of 255 Highland View Dr., Willimantic, was charged with possession of intent to sell/dispense narcotics and second-offense possession of a controlled substance July 19. Court: July 20 in Danielson. Bond: $15,000.

