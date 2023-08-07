Willimantic Police report the following:
Kenneth Taylor, 57, of 255 Highland View Dr., Willimantic, was charged with possession of intent to sell/dispense narcotics and second-offense possession of a controlled substance July 19. Court: July 20 in Danielson. Bond: $15,000.
Rafael Chach-Castro, 42, of 18 Pearl St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree assault with a weapon without discharging a firearm July 20. Court: July 31 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Lucecita Soto, 46, of 162 Jackson St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance July 20. Court: July 31 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Geovanni Aponte, 42, of 33 Spring St., Willimantic, was charged with four counts of second-degree failure to appear and three counts of first-degree failure to appear July 20. Court: July 21 in Danielson. Bond: $175,000.
Kevin Ashley, 21, of 76 Francis St., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child July 21. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Nyle Smith, 36, of 86 Spring St. Apt. 21, Willimantic, was charged with first-degree criminal trespass July 21. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Jewel Hurt, 47, of 22 Carey St., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct July 21. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Ricky Millbury, 40, of 179 Clarke Rd., Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order July 22. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $75,000.
David Vertefeuille, 67, of 645 Valley St. Apt. 207, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order July 22. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
John Diaz, 23, of 17 Asylum St., Norwich, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane and improper turn/stop-no signal July 23. Court: Aug. 2 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Justin Cochran, 34, of 24 Gillette Rd., Norwich, was charged with sixth-degree larceny July 25. Court: Aug. 3 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Julian Sanchez-Ayala, 19, of 184 Orchard Hill Lane, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening-physical threat July 25. Court: July 26 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Jovanny Nieves, 28, of 93 Emerald Ave., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace July 25. Court: Aug. 3 in Danielson. Bond: $15,000.
Nyle Smith, 36, of 86 Spring St. Apt. 21, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct July 26. Court: Aug. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Marc Perkins, 32, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace July 26. Court: Aug. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Constance Ellis, 34, of 180 Walnut St., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct July 26. Court: July 27 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Chandler Morgan, 28, of 180 Walnut St., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct July 26. Court: July 27 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Nahkia Roberts, 38, of 38 Winter St., Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting and assault of a public safety officer/EMT/transit worker/healthcare worker July 26. Court: Aug. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Salvador Portuguez, 40, of 8 Godfrey St., Willimantic, was charged with first-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct July 26. Court: July 27 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Jose Alvarado, 33, of 383 Pleasant St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct July 27. Court: Aug. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Chad Riley, 33, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with four counts of second-degree failure to appear July 27. Court: July 27 in Danielson. Bond: $20,000.