Willimantic Police report the following:
William Santiago, 49, of 171 Wooster St., Hartford, was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and first offense possession of a controlled substance June 26. Court: July 6 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Kevin Fowler, 41, of 486 Bebbington Rd., Ashford, was charged with second-degree failure to appear June 26. Court: July 6 in Danielson. Bond: $3,500.
George Atkins, 56, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance June 26. Court: July 6 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
William Kelly, 63, of 55 Mountain St., Willimantic, was charged with first-degree criminal trover and first offense larceny of a motor vehicle June 26. Court: June 27 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
He was also charged with three counts of criminal possession of a firearm June 27. Court: June 27 in Danielson. Bond: $250,000.
Taylor Dunbar, 35, of 260 Pleasant St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with two counts of violation of probation June 26. Court: June 27 in Danielson. Bond: $50,000.
Daniel Jarvis, 37, of 97 South Ridge Dr., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear, use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second offense possession of a controlled substance June 27. Court: June 28 in Danielson. Bond: $3,500.
John Omeara, 61, of 933 Main St. Apt. 2, Willimantic, was charged with disobeying signal of an officer, improper turn/stop-no signal, failure to obey traffic control signals and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension June 27. Court: July 6 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Pedro Mercado, 31, of 256 High Path Rd., Windsor, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and first offense possession of a controlled substance June 27. Court: July 6 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Alfredo Reyes-Pizarro, 50, of 91 Willowbrook St. Apt. 2R, Willimantic, was charged with possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and two counts of first offense possession of a controlled substance June 27. Court: June 28 in Danielson. Bond: $20,000.
Jalen Ortiz, 23, of 7 Rose St., Norwich, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace and violation of a protective order June 28. Court: June 29 in Danielson. Bond: $175,000.
Thomas Goodale, 58, of 92 South St., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace June 28. Court: June 29 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Danichalee Marcano, 24, of 40 Pearl St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace June 29. Court: June 29 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Jonathan Roman, 25, of 96 Chestnut St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace June 29. Court: July 10 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.