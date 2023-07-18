Willimantic Police report the following:
Evelyn Reyes, 56, of 162 Emerald Ave., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace July 7. Court: July 10 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Jonathan Garcia-Santiago, 34, of 16 Memorial Dr., Willimantic, was charged with three counts of violation of probation July 8. Court: July 10 in Danielson. Bond: $30,000.
Jonathan Garcia-Santiago, 34, of 16 Memorial Dr., Willimantic, was charged with three counts of violation of probation July 8. Court: July 10 in Danielson. Bond: $30,000.
Tyler Colburn, 57, of 33 Mountain St. Apt. 2, Willimantic, was charged with violation of probation July 8. Court: July 10 in Danielson. Bond: $15,000.
Stephen Weber, 32, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with two counts of first offense possession of a controlled substance July 9. Court: July 18 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Travis Pasha, 35, of 53 Trapella Rd., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance July 10. Court: July 19 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Chad Riley, 33, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with second offense possession of a controlled substance July 10. Court: July 19 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Sherry Feltenberger, 40, of 25 Vermont Dr. Apt. 16, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics, second offense possession of a controlled substance and first-degree failure to appear July 11. Court: July 12 in Danielson. Bond: $35,000.
Christopher Lachappelle, 36, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with two counts of second-degree failure to appear, interfering with an officer/resisting, use of drug paraphernalia, second offense possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to comply with fingerprint requirements July 11. Court: July 12 in Danielson. Bond: $70,000.
Andrea Boucher, 32, of 36 Echo Dr., Willimantic, was charged with two counts of reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer/resisting, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, engaging police in pursuit, two counts of violation of probation, disorderly conduct and first-degree failure to appear July 11. Court: July 12 in Danielson. Bond: $115,000.