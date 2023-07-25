Willimantic Police Building 2022

The Willimantic Police Department.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

Willimantic Police report the following:

Janae Gary, 34, of 137 S. Main St. Apt. C, Willimantic, was charged with operation of a motor vehicle without license, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and first offense possession of a controlled substance July 13. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.

Tags