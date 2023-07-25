Willimantic Police report the following:
Janae Gary, 34, of 137 S. Main St. Apt. C, Willimantic, was charged with operation of a motor vehicle without license, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and first offense possession of a controlled substance July 13. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Patricia Mekuto, 62, of 39 Pleasant View Ave., Willimantic, was charged with two counts of failure to respond to an infraction July 13. Court: July 13 in Danielson. Bond: $1,000.
Jason Kennett, 41, of 446 Pleasant St. 3f, Willimantic, was charged with extradition arrest- no warrant July 13. Court: July 14 in Danielson. Bond: $1 million.
Edward Mcdougal, 50, of 242 Hartford Rd., Brooklyn, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and first offense possession of a controlled substance July 13. Court: July 14 in Danielson. Bond: $22,500.
Alexis Asencio, 26, of 122 West Ave., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct July 13. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Tanya Nieves-Soto, 30, of 104 Memorial Dr., Willimantic, was charged with violation of probation July 13. Court: July 20 in Danielson. Bond: $75,000.
She was also charged with another count of violation of probation on July 13. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Ariel Larned, 35, of 306 Tuckie Rd., North Windham, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, use of drug paraphernalia and third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance July 13. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Raymond Carrasquillo, 25, of 30 Pearl St., Willimantic, was charged with two counts of failure to register by someone who has committed a sexually violent offense July 14. Court: July 14 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Anthony Shibenski, 33, of 98 Walnut St. Apt. A, Willimantic, was charged with first-degree failure to appear July 14. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Larry Williams, 27, of 1780 Main St., East Hartford, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, assault of a public safety officer/emt/transit worker/healthcare worker, two counts of possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and two counts of second offense possession of a controlled substance July 14. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Carmen Valdes, 63, of 28 Taylor Court Apt. 28, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and second offense possession of a controlled substance July 14. Court: July 24 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Amanda Santos, 32, of 46 Hope St., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct July 15. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Luis Vega, 53, of 105 Pemberton Rd., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs July 15. Court: July 25 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Daniel Lyford, 22, of 78 Spring St. Apt. B, Willimantic, was charged with improper rear/marker lamps, failure to have headlamps and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension July 16. Court: July 26 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Thomas Slipski, 50, of 6 Sammuel Hill St., Columbia, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to keep narcotics in the original container July 16. Court: July 26 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Gamaliel Alejandro-Torres, 24, of 50 Park St., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct July 16. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Nyle Smith, 36, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass July 16. Court: July 27 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Manuel Garcia, 38, of 52 Spring St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass July 16. Court: July 27 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.