Willimantic Police Building 2022

The Willimantic Police Department.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

Willimantic Police Report the following:

Ariel Larned, 35, of 14 Turner St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and second offense possession of a controlled substance June 2. Court: June 12 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.

