Willimantic Police Report the following:
Ariel Larned, 35, of 14 Turner St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and second offense possession of a controlled substance June 2. Court: June 12 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Angel Gonzalez, 64, of 36 Ives St., Willimantic, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon and first offense possession of a controlled substance June 2. Court: June 2 in Danielson. Bond: $50,000.
Rogelio Medina, 52, of 1105 Main St., Coventry, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration and operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle June 2. Court: June 12 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Alyssa Mason-Wrenn, 31, of 450 Ash St., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct June 2. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Reyes Santiago, 62, of 136 Chapman St., Apt. 2a, Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration, operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle and improper passing at an unsafe distance June 2. Court: June 12 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
David Vertefeuille, 67, of 645 Valley St., Apt. 207, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct June 3. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Jeffrey Blankenship, 58, of 72 White Oak Rd., Storrs, was charged with second-degree breach of peace June 3. Court: June 12 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Armando Ramirez, 42, of 99 Elm St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, use of drug paraphernalia and third subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance June 3. Court: June 12 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Christopher Lachappelle, 36, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, first offense possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation June 4. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $11,000.
Milton Buchanan, 65, of 147 Union Rd., Eastford, was charged with second-degree failure to appear and failure to respond to an infraction June 4. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: $1,100.
Matthew Craig, 18, of 306 Jeffrey Rd. Apt. E, Willimantic, was charged with first offense of conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle June 5. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Lamel Shaver, 20, of 306 Jeffrey Rd., Windham, was charged with failure to drive upon right, failure to display lights, first-degree criminal trover, operation of a motor vehicle without a license and first offense larceny of a motor vehicle June 5. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.