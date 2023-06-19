Willimantic Police report the following:
Sherry Feltenberger, 40, of 931 Main St. Apt. 6, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and first offense possession of a controlled substance June 5. Court: June 13 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Francisco Cruz-aguilar, 47, of 273 Main St., Willimantic, was charged with violation of probation June 5. Court: June 6 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Felix Vazquez, 37, of 180 Lewis Ave. Apt. 3, Meriden, was charged with second offense possession of a controlled substance June 5. Court: June 13 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Eythan Segui-chaparro, 25, of 130 Chapman St., Willimantic, was charged with violation of a protective order June 5. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Erin Blanchard, 21, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with sixth-degree larceny and charging less than $500 on a revoked payment card June 6. Court: June 15 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Amy Walsh, 43, of 82 Pleasant St. Apt. 21, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and violation of a protective order June 6. Court: June 7 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
David Reeves, 36, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and second offense possession of a controlled substance June 6. Court: June 15 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Chad Riley, 32, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with sixth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace June 7. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: $3,000.
Travis Stimson, 48, of 142 Pudding Hill Rd., Scotland, was charged with failure to obey stop sign, improper use of a marker/license/registration, operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance June 7. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Juan McFadden, 30, of 119 West Ave., Willimantic, was charged with disobeying the signal of an officer, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and violation of a protective order June 8. Court: June 9 in Danielson. Bond: $15,000.
Theresa Mckinney, 20, of 405 Beaver Hill Rd., Willimantic, was charged with reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer, interfering with an officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, disorderly conduct, failure to obey stop sign, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, engaging police in pursuit, improper passing from an unsafe distance and operation of a motor vehicle with a handheld telephone/electronic device/texting June 9. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Valentina Perry, 39, of 13 Sullivan Dr., Norwich, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and first offense possession of a controlled substance June 9. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Luiz Rodriguez, 35, of 18 Emerald Ave., Willimantic, was charged with improper rear/marker lamps, improper use of a marker/license/registration, failure to renew registration and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance June 10. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Malcolm Carter, 32, of 721 Main St. Apt. 1B, Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance June 10. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: $750.
Angel Robles-Nicasio, 21, of 238 Summit St., Willimantic, was charged with possession by a non-student with drugs within 200 feet of a school/daycare, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and first offense possession of a controlled substance June 10. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Jazean Andrade-Briggman, 23, of 29 Quercus Ave., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension and evading responsibility-injury/property damage June 11. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: none.
Giovanni Justiniano, 49, of 12 Willow Rd., Cranston, R.I., was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension June 11. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Jessie Barbosa-Santiago, 28, of 36 Ash St. Apt. 3, Willimantic, was charged with transporting a child under 8 years-old who weighs between 40 and 60 pounds without a child restraint device, reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer/resisting, risk of injury to a child, improper use of a marker/license/registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, failure to wear safety seat belt and engaging police in pursuit June 11. Court: June 12 in Danielson. Bond: $20,000.
Xander Jones, 20, of 34 Gem Dr., Willimantic, was charged with reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and evading responsibility in a non-motor vehicle June 12. Court: June 21 in Danielson. Bond: $7,500.
Ian Butler, 37, of 542 Brown Rd., Storrs, was charged with evading responsibility following an accident that causes injury/property damage June 12. Court: June 21 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Marlyn Aponte, 36, of 560 Main St. Apt. 403, Willimantic, was charged with third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance June 12. Court: June 13 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Bruce Rasted, 57, of 232 Arch St., New Britain, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace June 13. Court: June 14 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Jariel Guzman, 30, of 227 Jackson St. Apt. 2, Willimantic, was charged with reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer, interfering with an officer/resisting, disobeying traffic signals, improper use of a marker/license/registration, operation/parking an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, engaging police in pursuit and unsafe passing on the left side June 13. Court: June 22 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.