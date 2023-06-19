Willimantic Police Building 2022

The Willimantic Police Department.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

Willimantic Police report the following:

Sherry Feltenberger, 40, of 931 Main St. Apt. 6, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and first offense possession of a controlled substance June 5. Court: June 13 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.

