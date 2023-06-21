Willimantic Police report the following:
Felipe Deleon-Chach, 35, of 37 Main St., Willimantic, was charged with five counts of second-degree failure to appear June 16. Court: June 16 in Danielson. Bond: $2,250.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Willimantic Police report the following:
Felipe Deleon-Chach, 35, of 37 Main St., Willimantic, was charged with five counts of second-degree failure to appear June 16. Court: June 16 in Danielson. Bond: $2,250.
Celso De La Cruz Simaj, 23, of 140 Church St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration, operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without a license June 16. Court: June 26 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Maria Reyes, 39, of 2 Gem Dr., Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting June 17. Court: June 26 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Robinson Acevedo, 31, of 2 Gem Dr., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance June 17. Court: June 26 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Jeffrey Ortiz-Santiago, 32, of 136 Emerald Ave., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace June 17. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Kevin Dunnack, 30, of 329 Brigham Tavern Rd., Coventry, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance June 17. Court: June 28 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Jose Rivas, 43, of 11 Cracow Ave., Windham, was charged with failure to drive upon right, failure to renew registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and evading responsibility- injury/property damage June 17. Court: June 28 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Martha Cintron, 29, of 4 Rose Lane, Andover, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration and operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle June 17. Court: June 28 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
David Hessler, 43, who is homeless, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance June 18. Court: June 28 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Ricardo Rosado-Cintron, 31, of 34 Keating St., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear, use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance June 18. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Robinson Acevedo, 31, of 2 Gem Dr., Willimantic, was charged with sale of a narcotic substance and third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance June 18. Court: June 20 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.