Willimantic Police rerport the following:
Andre Rivas, 43, of 78 Lebanon Ave., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance May 26. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Armando Ramirez, 42, of 99 Elm St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, use of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply with fingerprint requirements and first offense possession of a controlled substance May 26. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $1,000.
Alan Talbot, 58, of 79 Deborah Dr., Coventry, was charged with second-degree breach of peace May 28. Court: June 7 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Anthony Mitchell, 31, of 88 Ivanhill St., Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and criminal attempt/first-degree assault causing physical injury May 28. Court: May 30 in Danielson. Bond: $100,000.
Nydia Dejesus, 45, of 46 Windham St. Apt. 6, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, use of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation May 28. Court: April 30 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
She was also charged with violation of probation May 29. Court: May 30 in Danielson. Bond: $75,000.
Luis Rojas, 28, of 203 Jackson St., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree failure to appear May 30. Court: May 31 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Dorise Robinson, 55, of 464 Pleasant St. Apt. 8, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and sixth-degree larceny May 31. Court: June 12 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.