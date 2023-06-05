Willimantic Police Building 2022

The Willimantic Police Department.

Willimantic Police rerport the following:

Andre Rivas, 43, of 78 Lebanon Ave., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance May 26. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.

