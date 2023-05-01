Willimantic Police report the following:
Mark Frazier, 28, of 66 Crescent St., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to display lights and operation of a motor vehicle without a license April 21. Court: May 1 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Kevent Gomez, 20, of 42 Jarvis St., Cheshire, was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and criminal attempt of fourth-degree sexual assault April 21. Court: May 1 in Danielson. Bond: $50,000.
Gregg Marchand, 59, of 36 Echo Dr., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and criminal violation of a restraining order April 21. Court: April 24 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Nahkia Roberts, 38, of 38 Winter St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child April 21. Court: April 24 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Tori Cone, 40, of 466 Ash St. Apt. 23, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, assault of a public safety officer/EMT/transit worker/healthcare worker and second-degree breach of peace April 22. Court: April 24 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Alicia Rivera, 36, of 77 Main St., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, first offense possession of a controlled substance and second-degree failure to appear April 23. Court: April 24 in Danielson. Bond: $11,500.
Jamel Stafford, 33, of 475 Howard Ave., New Haven, was charged with second-degree breach of peace April 24. Court: May 3 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Samuel Mojica, 36, of 17 Pearl St., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, second offense possession with intent to sell/dispense a hallucinogen and second offense possession of a controlled substance April 25. Court: April 26 in Danielson. Bond: $50,000.
Bobbi Cape, 40, of 197 Trumbull Highway Apt. C, Lebanon, was charged with first-degree failure to appear April 25. Court: May 2 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Jeffrey Irizarry, 44, of 433 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear April 25. Court: April 26 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.