Willimantic Police Vehicles parked 2022

Shown here are Willimantic police cars at the parking garage next to the police station. Michelle Warren | Staff

 Michelle Warren | Staff

Willimantic Police report the following:

Mark Frazier, 28, of 66 Crescent St., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to display lights and operation of a motor vehicle without a license April 21. Court: May 1 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.

Tags