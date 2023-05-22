Willimantic Police report the following:
Oralynjoy Grant, 37, of 129 Cormorant Rd., Groton, was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct April 27. Court: April 28 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Eythan Segui-Chaparro, 24, of 130 Chapman St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct April 28. Court: April 28 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Noemi Hernandez-Lebron, 57, of 74 Boston Post Rd. Apt. C, North Windham, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, improper use of a marker/license/registration and operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle April 28. Court: May 8 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Zachary Hattin, 29, of 26 Seagraves Rd., Coventry, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance April 28. Court: May 8 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Isaiah Price, 24, of 17 Southridge Dr., Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration and operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle April 28. Court: May 8 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Ashley Rivera, 36, of 2581 Hinsdale Dr., Kissimmee, Fla., was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, second offense sale of a narcotic substance and second offense possession of a controlled substance April 28. Court: May 8 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Paul Young, 38, of 117 Ivan Hill St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child April 28. Court: May 1 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Kelvin Novoa-Ortiz, 28, of 2 Francis St., Willimantic, was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon, risk of injury to a child, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal transport of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine and illegal purchase/receipt of a long gun April 29. Court: May 1 in Danielson. Bond: $250,000.
Katelyn Michaud, 27, of 334 Mansfield Ave., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to wear face protection while operating a motorcycle, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, use of drug paraphernalia and third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance April 29. Court: May 8 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Christopher Montes, 19, of 59 Larrow Dr., North Windham, was charged with second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct April 30. Court: May 1 in Danielson. Bond: $50,000.
George Blake, 52, of 122 Bridge St. Apt. 4, Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, improper use of a marker/license/registration, operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance April 30. Court: May 9 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Paul Young, 38, of 117 Ivan Hill St., Willimantic, was charged with violation of protective order May 1. Court: May 1 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Ivette Santiago-Altieri, 131 McDermott Ave., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace May 4. Court: May 5 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
William Ortiz, 32, of 466 Ash St. Apt. 106, Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace May 4. Court: May 5 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Quinton Rosario, 27, of 50 Golden St., Norwich, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance May 5. Court: May 16 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Tina Mason, 54, of 10 Valley Ext. St. Apt. 6I, Willimantic, was charged with two counts of second-degree failure to appear May 9. Court: May 10 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Edgardo Mendoza, 46, of 403 Pleasant St., Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with first-degree failure to appear May 9. Court: May 10 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Tyzai Mazyck, of 150 Yantic St. Apt. 115, Niantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotic, possession with intent to sell/dispense hallucinogens, first offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of a cannabis plant that is less than five ounces May 9. Court: May 22 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Jahsus Fragoza, 18, of 17 Howard St., Norwich, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotic, possession with intent to sell/dispense hallucinogens, first offense possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of less than five ounces of a cannabis plant between ages 18 and 21 on May 9. Court: May 22 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Jashaun Nasheed, 18, of 4 Douglas Ave. Unit 4e, Niantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear May 10. Court: May 10 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.