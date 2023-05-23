Willimantic Police report the following:
Angel Reyes, 26, of 162 Emerald Ave., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct May 6. Court: May 8 in Danielson. Bond: none.
Juan Rodriguez, 65, of 36 Echo Dr., Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration, operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and operation of a motor vehicle without a license May 6. Court: May 16 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Jason Schwarz, 38, who is homeless, was charged with second-degree breach of peace May 6. Court: May 8 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Anya Ung, 21, of 759 Old Colchester Rd., Salem, was charged with operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension May 7. Court: May 17 in Danielson. Bond: none.
Justin Cochran, 34, of 24 Gillette Rd., Norwich, was charged with third subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance May 7. Court: May 17 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Lismar Vazquez-Cambrelen, 30, of 77 Emerald Ave., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear May 8. Court: May 8 in Danielson. Bond: $15,000.
Julian Sanchez-Ayala, 19, of 184 Orchard Hill Lane, Willimantic, was charged with violation of probation May 8. Court: May 17 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
He was also charged with failure to obey stop sign, improper use of a marker/license/registration and engaging police in pursuit May 8. Court: May 17 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Kelvin Novoa-Ortiz, 28, of 2 Francis St., Willimantic, was charged with violation of probation May 8. Court: May 17 in Danielson. Bond: $75,000.
Danyale Ellis, 35, of 466 Long Hill Rd., Groton, was charged with failure to respond to a payable violation May 8. Court: May 11 in Danielson. Bond: $500.
Chad Riley, 32, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance May 8. Court: May 17 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Daniel Jarvis, 37, of 97 South Ridge Dr., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance May 8. Court: May 17 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Rene Muhizl, 22, of 101 Oak Dr., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension and failure to carry registration/insurance card May 9. Court: May 22 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Jose Collazo, 54, of 116 Cameo Dr., Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance May 10. Court: May 22 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Shyhiem Nieves, 22, of 114 Walnut St. Apt. 2, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace May 10. Court: May 11 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Micheal Rivera, 25, of 40 Pearl St., Willimantic, was charged with operation of a motorcycle without endorsement, failure to renew registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension May 12. Court: May 23 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Nicole Murphy, 44, of 140 Plains Rd. Apt. 101, Willimantic, was charged with failure to drive in the proper lane and second offense illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence May 13. Court: May 23 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Brenda Rivera, 52, of 142 Windham Rd. Apt. 3, Windham, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance May 13. Court: May 23 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.