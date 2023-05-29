Willimantic Police report the following:
Ramon Rivera, 38, of 318 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree larceny, five counts of second-degree breach of peace and first offense possession of a controlled substance May 17. Court: May 17 in Danielson. Bond: $100,000.
Jessie Blesso, 44, of 36 Echo Dr., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension May 18. Court: May 30 in Danielson. Bond: none.
Peter Ouellette, 58, of 1 Bellevue St., Putnam, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance May 19. Court: May 30 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Theresa Mckinney, 20, of 405 Beaver Hill Rd., North Windham, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting and disorderly conduct May 19. Court: June 2 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Kyle Fortier, 31, of 70 Philip Lauter Ave., Willimantic, was charged with sixth-degree larceny May 20. Court: May 30 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Danyale Ellis, 35, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear, sixth-degree larceny and charging less than $500 on a revoked payment card May 20. Court: May 22 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Heriberto Torres-Laureano, 37, of 25 Milk St. Apt. E, Willimantic, was charged with failure to obey stop sign, operation of a motor vehicle without a license and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension May 20. Court: May 30 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Juan Rodriguez, 65, of 36 Echo Dr., Willimantic, was charged with improper turn/stop- no signal, failure to display plates/inserts, improper use of a marker/license/registration, use of drug paraphernalia and second offense possession of a controlled substance May 20. Court: May 30 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Brandy Wells, 26, of 130 Maple Rd., Mansfield, was charged with following too closely in a non-commercial vehicle and evading responsibility- injury/property damage May 20. Court: May 30 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Francheska Gonzalez-Perez, 28, of 30 Manners Ave. Apt. 2, Willimantic, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and two counts of risk of injury to a child May 21. Court: May 22 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Pedro Barreda-Diaz, 27, of 118 Ives St., Willimantic, was charged with first-degree unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call and third-degree assault -physical injury May 21. Court: May 22 in Danielson. Bond: $50,000.
Samuel Mojica, 37, of 17 Pearl St., Willimantic, was charged with second offense possession of a controlled substance May 21. Court: May 31 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Sarelis Rodriguez-Cabrera, 31, of 82 Cameo Dr., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault and risk of injury to a child May 22. Court: May 23 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Kevin Albino, 22, of 40 Trapella Rd., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle violating a license class and evading responsibility-serious physical injury May 22. Court: May 31 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Dean Cogoli, 55, of 877 Main St. Apt. 402, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance May 22. Court: May 23 in Danielson. Bond: $1,000.
He was also charged with second-degree failure to appear May 22. Court: May 23 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Jessie Blesso, 44, of 36 Echo Dr., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia May 22. Court: May 31 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Ronald Torres, 54, of 7 Cottage Place, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance May 22. Court: May 31 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Jason Scott, 45, of 560 Ash St., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree threatening, two counts of second-degree breach of peace and illegal discharge of a firearm May 23. Court: May 24 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Nigel Harris, 23, of 133 County St. floor 2, New Haven, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension May 23. Court: June 1 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Valicia Pitre, 20, of 178 Route 32, Franklin, was charged with violation of a protective order May 23. Court: May 24 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
James Boucher, 58, of 621 Valley St. Apt. 505, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and first offense possession of a controlled substance May 23. Court: June 1 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Pedro Barreda-Diaz, 27, of 118 Ives St., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct May 24. Court: May 24 in Danielson. Bond: $75,000.
Theresa Mckinney, 20, of 405 Beaver Hill Rd., Willimantic, was charged with violation of a protective order May 24. Court: May 24 in Danielson. Bond: $75,000.
Maria Aguayo, 48, of 306 Ash St. Apt. 215, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear May 24. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Jordan Kalin, 30, of 621 Valley St. Apt. 407, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, risk of injury to a child and misrepresenting controlled substance May 24. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Wilmer Padilla-Rivera, 40, of 38 Polaski Court, Willimantic, was charged with sale of a narcotic substance and first offense possession of a controlled substance May 24. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Tanesha Oates, 41, of 220 Valley St., WIllimantic, was charged with violation of probation May 24. Court: May 25 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Jovany Ramos, 23, of 270 South Windham Rd. Apt. 67, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and violation of a protective order May 24. Court: May 25 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Amanda Doyle, 40, of 116 Main St., Sprague, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a child May 24. Court: June 5 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.