Willimantic Police Building 2022

The Willimantic Police Department.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

Willimantic Police report the following:

Ramon Rivera, 38, of 318 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree larceny, five counts of second-degree breach of peace and first offense possession of a controlled substance May 17. Court: May 17 in Danielson. Bond: $100,000.

Tags