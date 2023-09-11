Willimantic Police report the following:
Manuel Garcia, 38, of 52 Spring St., Willimantic, was charged with first-degree criminal trespass Aug. 22. Court: Aug. 31 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Mark Frazier, 28, of 66 Crescent St., Willimantic, was charged with first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear Aug. 22. Court: Aug. 22 in Danielson. Bond: $27,500.
Annmarie Brochu, 48, of 17 Woodland Dr., Windham, was charged with sixth-degree larceny Aug. 22. Court: Aug. 31 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Liza Martinez, 27, of 115 West Ave., Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration Aug. 24. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Christine Edwards, 43, of 11 Ives St., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and violation of a protective order Aug. 25. Court: Aug. 25 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Tammy Rosario, 54, of 50 Cherry Lane, Willimantic, was charged with two counts of second-degree failure to appear Aug. 25. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: $27,500.
Andre Rivas, 43, of 78 Lebanon Ave., Willimantic, was charged with second offense of sale of narcotic substances and third subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance Aug. 26. Court: Sept. 6 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Wilzarys Quiles-Ramos, 32, of 336 Jeffrey Rd. Apt. F, Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct Aug. 26. Court: Sept. 6 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Andrew St. Jean, 62, of 621 Valley St. Apt. 615, Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening-physical threat Aug. 26. Court: Sept. 6 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Herminio Morales, 22, of 140 Memorial Dr., Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance Aug. 27. Court: Sept. 6 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Charles Frazier, 27, of 66 Chestnut St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct Aug. 27. Court: Aug. 28 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Joshua Cummings, 31, of 9 Hampton Lane, Bloomfield, was charged with first-degree criminal trespass Aug. 27. Court: Sept. 6 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Elvin Serrano, 31, of 466 Ash St. Apt. 51, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct Aug. 27. Court: Aug. 28 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Manuel Garcia, 38, of 52 Spring St., Willimantic, was charged with first-degree criminal trespass Aug. 27. Court: Aug. 28 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Richy Montanez, 47, of 125 West Ave., Willimantic, was charged with two counts of violation of probation Aug. 28. Court: Aug. 29 in Danielson. Bond: $30,000.
Joshua Cummings, 31, of 9 Hampton Lane, Bloomfield, was charged with disorderly conduct and littering violation Aug. 29. Court: Sept. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500