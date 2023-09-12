Willimantic Police report the following:
Brashaly Carrasquillo-Rivera, 23, of 110 West Ave., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree breach of peace Aug. 30. Court: Aug. 30 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Kristin Rines, 52, of 727 Main St. Apt. 2B, was charged with violation of probation and first offense possession of a controlled substance Aug. 30. Court: Aug. 31 in Danielson. Bond: $11,500.
Miguel Garcia Lucas, 56, of 20 North St. Apt. 5, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct Aug. 30. Court: Aug. 31 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
David Vertefeuille, 67, of 645 Valley St. Apt. 207, Willimantic, was charged with violation of a standing criminal protective order Aug. 30. Court: Aug. 31 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Mario Arce, 28, of 84 Ash St. Apt. 15, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct Aug. 30. Court: Aug. 31 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Collin Kisner, 26, of 933 Main St. Apt. 5, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting and disorderly conduct Aug. 30. Court: Aug. 31 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Kathleen Daros, 79, of 119 Carey Hill, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace Aug. 30. Court: Sept. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Joshua Cummings, 31, of 9 Hampton Lane, Bloomfield, was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree breach of peace and use of drug paraphernalia Aug. 31. Court: Aug. 31 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Jake Butler, 19, of 175 Plum Bank Rd., Old Saybrook, was charged with evading responsibility of death Sept. 1. Court: Sept. 11 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Jaden Rosario, 20, of 50 Cherry Lane, Willimantic, was charged with possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics, first offense possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation Sept. 1. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: $45,000.
Juan Ciprian, 21, of 30 John St. Apt. 2, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace Sept. 2. Court: Sept. 11 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Frank Monrose, 21, of 109 West Ave., Willimantic, was charged with operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a handheld telephone/electronic device/texting and evading responsibility injury/property damage Sept. 2. Court: Sept. 11 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Kyle Fortier, 32, of 70 Philip Lauter Ave., Willimantic, was charged with violation of a protective order Sept. 2. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Leslie Jones, 38, of 228 Center St., Manchester, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon, illegal possession of an assault weapon, three counts of violation of a protective order, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine obtained after April 2013, illegal purchase/receipt of a long gun and first-degree threat of an armed/displayed firearm Sept. 2. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: $500,000.
Allura Sitter, 29, of 89 Foster Dr. Apt. S, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct Sept. 3. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Roberto Irizarry, 25, of 89 Foster Dr. Apt. S, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct Sept. 3. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Alexander Perez, 25, of 74 Quercus Ave., Willimantic, was charged with disobeying a signal of an officer Sept. 3. Court: Sept. 12 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Jaden Rosario, 20, of 50 Cherry Lane, Willimantic, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief Sept. 4. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.