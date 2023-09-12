Willimantic Police Bldg PHOTO 6-30-23

The Willimantic Police Department.

 Michelle Warren

Willimantic Police report the following:

Brashaly Carrasquillo-Rivera, 23, of 110 West Ave., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree breach of peace Aug. 30. Court: Aug. 30 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.

