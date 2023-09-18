Willimantic Police report the following:
Victor Martinez, 51, of 18 Fairway Dr., Windham, was charged with second-degree failure to appear and first-degree failure to appear Sept. 4. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: $45,000.
Herigaldy Rivera, 43, of 35 Peru St., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child Sept. 4. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Luz Machavel, 74, of 522 Jackson St., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under 14-140 suspension Sept. 6. Court: Sept. 14 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Eduardo Garay-Sanchez, 33, of 1221 Main St. Apt. C, Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension Sept. 6. Court: Sept. 14 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Rudy Perry, 42, of 1 Poplar Lane Apt. C, Mansfield, was charged with violation of protective order, two counts of violation of probation and first-degree failure to appear Sept. 6. Court: Sept. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $210,000.
Manuel Garcia, 38, of 52 Spring St., Willimantic, was charged with two counts of second-degree failure to appear Sept. 6. Court: Sept 7 in Danielson. Bond: $30,000.
Carlos Vicente, 30, of 28 Jeffrey Rd. Apt. E, Windham, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia Sept. 8. Court: Sept. 18 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Josean Flores-Marquez, 41, of 461 Main St. Apt. 05, Willimantic, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace Sept. 8. Court: Sept. 11 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Maynard, 31, of 105 Holbrook Ave., Willimantic, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order and evading responsibility-injury/property damage Sept. 9. Court: Sept. 11 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Dalia Lassu, 29, of 119 Cary Hill Apt. 1L, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting and second-degree breach of peace Sept. 10. Court: Sept. 19 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Jean Blas-Ortega, 34, of 123 Union St. Apt. 7, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and first offense possession of a controlled substance Sept. 10. Court: Sept. 19 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Jason Schwarz, 39, of 74 Park St. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct Sept. 11. Court: Sept. 11 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.