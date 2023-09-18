Willimantic Police Bldg PHOTO 6-30-23

The Willimantic Police Department.

 Michelle Warren

Willimantic Police report the following:

Victor Martinez, 51, of 18 Fairway Dr., Windham, was charged with second-degree failure to appear and first-degree failure to appear Sept. 4. Court: Sept. 5 in Danielson. Bond: $45,000.

