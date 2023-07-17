Willimantic Police Building 2022

The Willimantic Police Department.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

Willimantic Police report the following:

Roque Garcia-Guzman, 40, of 58 Normandy Ave., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, electronic stalking causing fear of death to a person and second-degree threatening-physical threat to a partner June 30. Court: July 3 in Danielson. Bond: $15,000.

