Willimantic Police report the following:
Roque Garcia-Guzman, 40, of 58 Normandy Ave., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, electronic stalking causing fear of death to a person and second-degree threatening-physical threat to a partner June 30. Court: July 3 in Danielson. Bond: $15,000.
Carlos Garcia, 29, of 17 Braemer Place, New London, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace and use of motor vehicle without permission from the owner June 30. Court: July 3 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Radames Matos, 46, of 24 Aspen Place, Willimantic, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, use of drug paraphernalia and second offense possession of a controlled substance July 1. Court: July 3 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
He was also charged with first-degree failure to appear July 1. Court: July 3 in Danielson. Bond: $125,000.
Rosalind Vega-Kish, 38, of 67 Emerald Ave., Willimantic, was charged with two counts of first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear July 1. Court: July 3 in Danielson. Bond: $110,000.
Alexander Cuevas-Mendez, 37, of 42 West Ave., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree strangulation/suffocation July 2. Court: July 3 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Jalen Ortiz, 23, of 7 Rose St., Norwich, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace July 3. Bond: July 3 in Danielson. Bond: $1,000.
Sabrina Lane, 31, of 62 West Ave., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child July 3. Court: July 5 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Omar Deroux-Ramirez, 23, of 10 Rose St., Norwich, was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle July 3. Court: July 12 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Joseph Casanova, 37, of 84 Prospect St. Apt. A1, Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening-physical threat July 4. Court: July 5 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
James Boucher, 58, of 621 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of second offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace July 4. Court: July 5 in Danielson. Bond: $17,500.
Marcel Turner, 23, of 8 Leichtner Dr., East Hartford, was charged with criminal violation of a restraining order by contacting a person July 5. Court: July 5 in Danielson. Bond: $25,000.
Tyler Colburn, 57, of 33 Mountain St. Apt. 2, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree breach of peace July 5. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Ismael Lux-Garcia, 19, of 65 Elm St., Willimantic, was charged with improper use of a marker/license/registration, operation/parking of an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license July 5. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Shaun Barrett, 33, of 55 Oakwood Lane, Columbia, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, second offense illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence and subsequent offense of evading responsibility-injury or property damage July 6. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Brian Vertefeuille, 48, of 104 Plains Rd., Windham, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon July 6. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Rachel Vertefeuille, 47, of 104 Plains Rd., Windham, was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle July 6. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Alyssa Massy, 33 of 62 Fairview St., Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance July 7. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.
Mark Frazier, 28, of 66 Crescent St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault of an elderly victim or other, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct and second-degree strangulation/suffocation July 7. Court: July 10 in Danielson. Bond: $75,000.
Jaquan Taylor, 40, of 117 Spring St. Apt. 3E, Willimantic, was charged with three counts of violation of probation July 7. Court: July 10 in Danielson. Bond: $30,000.
Carlos Alicea, 60, of 220 Valley St., Willimantic, was charged with sixth-degree larceny July 7. Court: July 17 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.