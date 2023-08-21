Willimantic Police report the following:
Frank Fitzpatrick, 35, of 86 Spring St. Apt. 21, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear Aug. 4. Court: Aug. 4 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Willimantic Police report the following:
Frank Fitzpatrick, 35, of 86 Spring St. Apt. 21, Willimantic, was charged with second-degree failure to appear Aug. 4. Court: Aug. 4 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Benjamin Boucher, 34, of 851 Bank St. second floor, New London, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics, second offense possession of a controlled substance and second-degree failure to appear Aug. 4. Court: Aug. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $9,000.
Sara Diaz, 40, of 397 South St., Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct Aug. 5. Court: Aug. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Luis Quintana, 25, of 222 Lewiston Ave. Apt. 1, Willimantic, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs Aug. 5. Court: Aug. 15 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Melissa Coutu, 36, of 466 Ash St. Apt. 95, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct Aug. 5. Court: Aug. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Richard Stewart, 28, of 27 Cameo Dr. Apt. 27, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct Aug. 5. Court: Aug. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Zuleiska Quiles-Baez, 33, of 169 Ash St., Willimantic, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace Aug. 6. Court: Aug. 7 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Robert Boulay, 42, of 690 Howard Ave., New Haven, was charged with sixth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer/resisting and first offense possession of a controlled substance Aug. 6. Court: Aug. 16 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Edward Mcdougal, 50, of 306 Ash St. Apt. 226, Willimantic, was charged with first-degree failure to appear Aug. 8. Court: Aug. 9 in Danielson. Bond: $10,000.
Jessie Blesso, 44, of 36 Echo Dr., Willimantic, was charged with two counts of second-degree failure to appear Aug. 8. Court: Aug. 9 in Danielson. Bond: $20,000.
Kyle Fortier, 32, of 11 Coral St., Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics and first offense possession of a controlled substance Aug. 9. Court: Aug. 21 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
William Vega Pagan, 48, of 900 Washington St., Middletown, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, improper use of a marker/license/registration and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance Aug. 10. Court: Aug. 21 in Danielson. Bond: none, with promise to appear.