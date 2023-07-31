Willimantic Police report the following:
Crystal Roderick, 39, of 933 Main St. Apt. 7, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct July 19. Court: July 19 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
Dwayne Nelson, 36, of 933 Main St. Apt. 7, Willimantic, was charged with disorderly conduct July 19. Court: July 19 in Danielson. Bond: $1,500.
James Sorel, 53, of 16 P.O. Box 13, Brooklyn, was charged with transporting a child between five and eight years-old and between 40 and 60 pounds without a child restraint device, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, risk of injury to a child, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a child younger than 18 years-old as a passenger July 19. Court: July 31 in Danielson. Bond: $5,000.
Jose Quinones, 42, of 100 Brook St. Apt. 54, Willimantic, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and second offense possession of a controlled substance July 19. Court: July 31 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.
Jonathan Chatelle, 43, of 226 Jackson St., Willimantic, was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance July 19. Court: July 31 in Danielson. Bond: $2,500.