WILLIMANTIC — Police officers do not have a traditional, nine-to-five job. Instead, they respond to incidents at all hours of the day, responding to a wide range of incidents, including shootings, drug busts, accidents and many more.
The job requires an ability to adapt and be flexible to situations that may change rapidly.
Willimantic officers were recognized for their commitment to the profession during the Willimantic Taxing District Board of Directors meeting, which was held at town hall.
Many of the officers were given awards for their responses to specific incidents.
Willimantic Deputy Police Chief Douglas Glode expressed congratulations to the award winners on behalf of Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey. He said the officers who did not receive awards also deserve recognition for what they do.
“They are out there on the streets everyday, the same way these officers are,” Glode said.
He also acknowledged the sacrifices the officers’ families make for their family members.
“You guys deserve recognition just as much as we do so you guys give your families a round of applause,” he said.
The following awards were issued during the event:
• Sgt. Lucien Frechette, department citation
• Sgt. Matthew Nixon, life-saving medal
• Cpl. Daniel Rovella, life-saving medal
• Cpl. Matthew Edwards, merit award
• Cpl. Jacqueline Nixon, life-saving medal
• Det. Keith Edele, life-saving medal and award day
• Det. Nicholas King, life-saving medal
• Det. Robert Tatro, two award days
• Det. Eric Dean, award day and department citation
• Officer Christopher Shepard, life-saving medal
• Officer Nicholas Sullivan, life-saving medal
• Officer Brandon LaChappelle, department citation, life-saving medal
• Officer Ronald Midford Jr., life-saving medal
• Officer Amber Prose, merit award, two life-saving medals
• Officer Kienan Giller, life-saving medal
• Officer Bayley Laughlin, department citation and award day
• Officer Jose Gutierrez, department citation
• Dispatcher Steve Sowa, citizen’s award
Citizen’s awards were also awarded to the following businesses: McDonalds, Walgreens, Medical Pharmacy, J&S Radio, Windham Wine & Spirits, Eastern Market, Meineke Car Care and Columbia Collision Center.
Those businesses provided video footage to assist with an investigation about an accident on Main St. on July 29, 2021 involving a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene of the accident.
Frechette nominated those businesses for the citizen’s awards for their assistance with the investigation. He received a department citation for his work on the case.
Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said Frechette worked “tirelessly” on the investigation and obtained video surveillance from the eight aforementioned businesses after canvassing them.
“This video surveillance was instrumental in assisting with the investigation of this incident, which resulted in the apprehension and arrest of the evading driver,” he said. “Willimantic Police would like to thank these businesses for their invaluable assistance and commend Sgt. Frechette for his work on this case.”
Officer Amber Prose was awarded a department merit award in connection with an incident on Cameo Drive on Aug. 26, 2022.
During that incident, officers were dispatched at approximately 3:31 p.m. to a report of several people yelling for help.
Solak said dispatchers determined that an elderly male was run over by a black ford sedan and found immobile. He said officers later determined that a second person was struck by the same vehicle and was bleeding from his forehead.
Willimantic firefighters and Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedics cared for the patients.
Solak said there was also a report of shots fired at the scene.
“As you can imagine, this was a very volatile scene to respond to,” he said.
Solak said Prose worked on the case for months, obtaining several search warrants, statements and surveillance footage, and issued an arrest warrant.
Willimantic residents Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva and Joseph Percy were arrested in connection with that incident.
Gomez-Silva received the following charges: first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal sale/delivery/transport of a long gun, risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of peace and tampering with physical evidence.
Percy was charged with second-degree breach of peace.
Midford was issued a life-saving medal in connection with an incident on Dec. 12, 2022.
After bringing court paperwork to Danielson Superior Court, Midford was on his way back to the Willimantic Police station when he witnessed a blue Nissan go into the opposite lane and crash against the guard rail on Route six.
Solak said when Midford approached the vehicle, he noticed the driver was having what appeared to be a medical emergency.
Midford performed CPR for approximately 12 minutes on the driver until EMS personnel showed up.
Solak said Midford was receiving the award for doing work “outside our day to day” duties, noting that he responded to an incident that was not in Willimantic.
Another award issued Wednesday night was a department citation issued to Det. Eric Dean in connection with the theft of more than $200,000 worth of copper from Prysmian Group, which is at West Main St. in Willimantic.
That investigation, which began in November 2021, led to the discovery of a multi-state theft operation.
Solak said Dean was being issued the award in connection with his “tireless, year-and-a-half long investigation.”
A warrant was granted for the suspect in that case, 29 year-old Justin Frank.
Frank is expected to be charged with the following: first-degree larceny; third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.