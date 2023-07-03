MICHELLE WARREN
WILLIMANTIC-In the midst of a summer crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike usage, Willimantic Police seized five illegal dirt bikes and issued more than $5,000 in fines on Saturday.
“The Willimantic Police Department takes the problem of illegal ATV and dirtbike operation seriously and additional crackdowns and directed patrols are expected over the summer months,” Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said in a press release.
In a press release issued this afternoon, police said they seized illegal dirt bikes from the following individuals:
A 29 year-old male from Willimantic
A 21 year-old male from North Franklin
A 27 year-old male from Danielson
A 19 year-old male from Willimantic
A 15 year-old juvenile from Lebanon, whose guardian was issued the fine.
The latest enforcement action comes after the Windham Town Council approved an ordinance to enforce illegal ATV, motorcycle, dirt bike, usage in December 2021.
According to Solak, Willimantic Police have responded to numerous accidents involving illegal dirt bikes over the years, including a 2015 accident that resulted in serious, disabling injury to a 19 year-old operator and a 2011 accident that killed a 17 year-old operator.
The department has conducted several directed patrols against illegal operation, using undercover officers, airborne assets and patrol vehicles.
Solak said in the press release that the summer weather can lead to an increase in illegal dirt bike and ATV usage in Willimantic as well as in other Connecticut towns.
He wrote that many dirt bikes and ATV’s aren’t required to be registered in Connecticut and are operated by juvenile drivers without driver’s licenses, which “can lead to dangerous outcomes.”
