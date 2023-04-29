Willimantic Police Building 2022

WINDHAM — The town is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Windham Partnership to Reduce the Influence of Drugs for Everyone (PRIDE)/Willimantic Police Scholarship Program.

Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $2,000 to qualified students who are pursuing higher education in the 2023 academic year or are currently enrolled in higher education.

