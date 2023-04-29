WINDHAM — The town is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Windham Partnership to Reduce the Influence of Drugs for Everyone (PRIDE)/Willimantic Police Scholarship Program.
Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $2,000 to qualified students who are pursuing higher education in the 2023 academic year or are currently enrolled in higher education.
Applicants are being asked to describe their interest or experience(s) in one or more of the following categories: youth leadership, substance misuse prevention, health care, emergency medical services, criminal justice, social services and civic engagement.
Applications are due by May 3.
The scholarship program is supported by a grant from the state of Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of the Arts.
Students who are eligible to apply include students who have participated in Windham PRIDE Youth Council, Willimantic Police/PRIDE Summer Youth Leadership Academy or Willimantic Fire Department Emergency Medical Training programs.
Applications will only be considered complete if they include a resume and a letter of recommendation, which must be e-mailed to windhampride@windhamct.com by May 3.