Willimantic Animal Control at Ocean State Job Lot

Staff at the Willimantic Ocean State Job Lot store recently donated $1,500 to Windham Animal Control. Pictured here are Windham Animal Control Officer Allysha McEvily, Ocean State Job Lot Assistant Team Lead Nick Lux, Windham Assistant Animal Control Officer Melissa McKim and Ocean State Job Lot Customer Service Lead Keith Woodward.

 Ocean State Job Lot

WINDHAM/WILLIMANTIC — In recent years, the Windham Animal Control is sheltering more dogs than it has in the past.

A recent $1,500 donation from the Willimantic Ocean State Job Lot store will help the department purchase supplies.

