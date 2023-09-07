WILLIMANTIC —The cafeteria workers in Windham Public Schools have a new contract.
The school board unanimously approved the contract during their Aug. 16 meeting. The contract is retroactive to July 1 and ends on June 30, 2026.
The bargaining unit covers cafeteria workers who are employed for 20 or more hours per week, excluding the food services director.
