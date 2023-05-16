WILLIMANTIC — Locals can choose from a large selection of plants during the Windham Garden Club’s plant sale on May 20.
As part of the sale, garden- related items will be sold, including tools, garden decor, pots and gardening books.
The sale will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 246 North St., Willimantic.
Those who can’t make the sale on Saturday will have a second chance during the Second-Day Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or whenever, on Sunday outside the Willimantic Food Co-op. The co-op is at 91 Valley St.
Those who are donating plants are asked to put a popsicle stick or tongue depressor in the pot, identifying the plant and whether it needs sun or shade.
Plants should be dropped off at Faith Kenton’s house at 246 North St. from Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Those who would like to help arrange and price the plants can stop by Kenton’s house on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., or however long they can stay.
The Garden Club expressed their gratitude to Trailside Treasure in Columbia, which provided folding tables.
Those with questions should call Marty Lavoe at 860-428-3509 or e-mail her martylavoe@live.com.