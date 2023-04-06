WILLIMANTIC — As Windham High School graduates, Nick Stevens and Luke Gildea have a strong connection to the community.
WILLIMANTIC — As Windham High School graduates, Nick Stevens and Luke Gildea have a strong connection to the community.
When they decided to start a basketball camp, they wanted to work with youth from the Thread City and surrounding towns.
The camp is designed to give children an opportunity to engage in a productive and motivational activity during their spring vacation.
“It’s good to have some structure,” said Gildea, who founded and runs The Basketball Guild Camp. “An organized camp like this is perfect for them.”
The camp was held for the first time last summer and will be held again in July.
It is also being held next week, which is April vacation for local school districts.
“A lot of parents were happy about how it went,” said Gildea, who is a 2004 Windham High graduate, referring to the summer camp.
It is the first time the camp is being held during the spring.
The camp will begin Monday, April 10 and end Friday, April 14, running from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Windham community center, which is at 1 Jillson Square. It is open to children ages 7 to 14 and will be held during April vacation.
The camp costs $250 per person.
“It gives people a nice alternative to just sitting at home,” said Windham High graduate Joshua Curry, a good friend of Stevens and Gildea’s.
A total of 75 spots are available for the camp and the spots are filling up quickly. People must register by Friday at 5 p.m.
Children from all over the area can register for the spring camp, which is sponsored by Stevens, a 2008 Windham High School graduate.
Stevens is also a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University and Western University College of Dental Medicine.
He recently took over Smile Solutions, a Willimantic dental practice, from his father, John Stevens.
Curry said both of his friends are serving the community and making it better by holding the camp.
“There’s something really special about that,” he said
Gildea said he has been running clinics and camps for years.
He is currently assistant coach of the girls basketball team at Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon.
“I’ve been training athletes in the town for a long time now,” Gildea said.
His business, “The Basketball Guild,” is designed to mentor and encourage youth younger than 18 years of age.
Gildea said initially, he did that through “word of mouth” but it turned into a business.
He said one of the best parts of being a coach and trainer is seeing how happy an athlete is when they improve.
“It’s pretty rewarding,” Gildea said.
People can register for the camp and receive further information by texting Gildea at 860-230-8710 or e-mailing him at luke1037@yahoo.com.
