Windham HS Sal PHOTO Pamela Delgado

Windham High School 2023 salutatorian Pamela Delgado-Marquina.

 Contributed Photo

WILLIMANTIC — High school passed by quickly for Windham High School Salutatorian Pamela Delgado-Marquina, most of which was spent during the pandemic.

While she is nervous to go to college at the University of Connecticut, she is also ready to embark on the next chapter.

