WILLIMANTIC — High school passed by quickly for Windham High School Salutatorian Pamela Delgado-Marquina, most of which was spent during the pandemic.
While she is nervous to go to college at the University of Connecticut, she is also ready to embark on the next chapter.
“It’s a new environment, so I don’t know what to expect,” Delgado-Marquina said.
She joins Valedictorian Katherine Gutierrez at the top of Windham High School’s 2023 graduating class.
“It feels good,” Delgado-Marquina said of being named salutatorian. “I didn’t really expect to be salutatorian but I feel accomplished and proud.”
Like Gutierrez, Delgado-Marquina chose to go to UConn because it is close to home. Starting in the fall, Delgado-Marquina will study finance at UConn, an interest she developed while studying macroeconomics and microeconomics at Windham High.
“It’s pretty new,” she said, referring to her passion.
Working as a cashier at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Willimantic was good preparation for Delgado-Marquina’s future career.
After getting her bachelor’s degree, she plans to go to graduate school for her master’s degree in finance.
Delgado-Marquina hopes to help people manage their money as a financial adviser and is considering working for a non-profit.
“In general, I just want to give back to my parents and the community,” she said.
Delgado-Marquina has gotten a head-start on college studies by taking dual enrollment classes at Windham High, classes through which she received high school and UConn credits simultaneously.
Reflecting on her high school experiences, she said she will miss her teachers, including English teacher Kathleen Koljian, who she took an AP class with.
“She was always caring and she always wants the best for the students,” Delgado-Marquina said.
While in high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society and the Early College Opportunity (ECO) program, which she started participating in in 9th grade.
The ECO program is a four-year program through which students simultaneously graduate high school and earn college credits for free.
It is designed for students who plan to study manufacturing.
Delgado-Marquina plans to be involved at UConn as well, having expressed interest in the university’s Puerto Rican-Latino American Cultural Center, which is part of the Office for Diversity and Inclusion.
The center is dedicated to raising awareness, appreciation and understanding about Latinx culture.
Looking ahead, Delgado-Marquina said after graduating college, she would be open to moving to Chicago someday.
“I’ve been there and I really liked it,” she said, noting that she has family who lives there.