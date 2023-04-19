Windham Town Hall and Sign PHOTO

Windham Town Council members recently appointed Lisa Madden as the new revenue collector for the town. As part of an agreement with Chaplin, Hampton and Scotland, she will also serve those towns.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WINDHAM — After searching for several months, the new revenue collector in Windham started her job on Monday.

The town council appointed Lisa Madden to the position unanimously during their April 4 meeting.

