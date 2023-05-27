WILLIMANTIC — Navy veteran and former Windham selectmen William Rood Sr. will be the guest speaker during the main Memorial Day ceremony in the Thread City on Monday.
The events, which are organized by the Greater Windham Veterans Council, kick-off with a pilgrimage to the town cemeteries. After that, there is a parade and later, the main ceremony.
The main ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park.
Windham Veterans Adviser Woody Woodbury said there have been great Memorial Day speakers from the police and fire departments, as well as the town, in the past.
He said Rood, who has owned a business in Windham, was chosen as a representative of the private sector.
Woodbury said given current international news, people are more concerned about veterans than they have been in the past.
“I think we all hold our breath when we open the paper, (hoping) to see something a little more positive,” he said.
Woodbury said the Air National Guard has committed to doing a flyover over Memorial Park around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Community members will meet at the VFW hall at 7:30 a.m. for the pilgrimage. The pilgrimage will travel to the following cemeteries, monuments and memorials: New Willimantic Cemetery, Old Willimantic Cemetery, South Windham memorial,Windham Center Cemetery, Windham Center memorials, North Windham Cemetery, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Russian Orthodox Cemetery and the Windham Veterans Greenway.
Wreaths will be placed at all of the cemeteries, monuments and memorials.
Following the pilgrimage, a parade will march from Jillson Square to Memorial Park.
Parade marchers will meet at Jillson Square at 10:15 a.m. and the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Woodbury said the parade is expected to be bigger than it has been in recent years.
“I think we’ve finally recovered from COVID a little bit,” he said.
This year, the parade will include the Windham High School band and a marching unit from the National Guard.