WILLIMANTIC — The town of Windham is hosting its first flea market, “1er Pulguero de Willimantic,” or “First Willimantic Flea Market,” on Sunday.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shaboo Stage, which is at 645 Main St.
It is part of the “Musica Pa’L Pueblo” music series hosted by the town.
It costs $10 per space at the flea market.
There will also be live music, a disc jockey, games and food trucks.
The town has donated a bounce house that will be free.
Dianisi Torres, who organized the event with Windham Executive Administrator Xiomara Bruder, said Friday afternoon there were about 55 tables and four food trucks were signed up.
She said the flea market was added to the event in an effort to “increase participation,” noting the music series wasn’t well-attended last year.
Torres said the flea market was inspired by a community dialogue about outreach to the Latinx community.
She said that aspect of the event is designed to give low-income people in the community the opportunity to buy items at lower prices than they would purchase them for in the store.
In addition to Sunday, the festival will be held on the following dates: June 11, July 9, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.
For more information, text or call Torres at 860-617-9162 or by e-mailing townadmin@windhamct.com.
Torres said it would be good for her to know ahead of time who will be selling for the flea market, as she is posting items for sale on social media.
People can pay the day of the event.