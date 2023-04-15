Windham Flea Market PHOTO

A flea market will be held on Sunday at Shaboo Stage in Willimantic.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WILLIMANTIC — The town of Windham is hosting its first flea market, “1er Pulguero de Willimantic,” or “First Willimantic Flea Market,” on Sunday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shaboo Stage, which is at 645 Main St.

Tags