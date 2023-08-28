WINDHAM — A Windham man was arrested Sunday in connection with threats of violence against State Troopers.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday, members of the Norwich Police Department made contact with Louis Santo, 48, of Windham who was the subject of an active arrest warrant held by Troop K in Colchester.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, on Aug. 8, Santo called the Message Center at the State Police Headquarters in Middletown and stated he had friends that were going to shoot Troopers if they came on his property, 164 Brick Top Road in Windham.
