Town Hall PHOTO

A six month pilot program regarding a four-day work week at Windham Town Hall will be implemented the week of April 24.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WILLIMANTIC — In an effort to better compete with towns in the area when recruiting, the town of Windham will implement a six-month pilot of a four-day work week at town hall starting the week of April 24.

“We’re right in the middle of the fight to recruit and retain people,” Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said on Friday. “We really need to get moving with this as soon as possible.”

Tags