WILLIMANTIC — In an effort to better compete with towns in the area when recruiting, the town of Windham will implement a six-month pilot of a four-day work week at town hall starting the week of April 24.
“We’re right in the middle of the fight to recruit and retain people,” Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said on Friday. “We really need to get moving with this as soon as possible.”
He said the four-day work week is a recruitment tool, noting that some candidates have turned down job offers from the town of Windham in favor of working for municipalities with a four-day work week.
Rivers said there are currently two “key” positions that the town is looking to fill – Information Technology Director and Economic & Community Development Manager.
Information Technology Director Brian Hathaway accepted an early retirement offer from the town and Windham Economic & Community Development Manager YukShan Li is leaving for a job in the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in which she can work remotely part of the time.
Rivers said Friday he notified the town council about the implementation of the pilot program earlier in the week and most council members are in favor of it.
“I was able to get the unions to work with us,” he said.
The changes affect two unions.
Rivers said the town council did not need to vote on the proposal.
“If the council didn’t agree with it, I wouldn’t be doing it,” he said.
Currently, Windham is open for 42.5 hours-a-week, tied for the most hours of all town halls on this side of the state.
Windham Town Hall is currently open during the following times: Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Of the towns Rivers looked at that are open four days-a-week, the average is 37.3 hours.
Rivers has proposed operating off a four-day work week for a six-month trial period at town hall.
That schedule, which would apply only to town hall, entails being closed on Fridays and reducing the total number of hours to 38.5 hours per week.
“We’re going to take a look at it, see how it goes,” Rivers said.
During the April 4 town council meeting, Council member Tony Fantoli said he was against the four day work week, noting it doesn’t make sense to cut hours when the town is expecting to hire more people soon.
There are 8.5 new positions in the proposed 2023-2024 general government budget, which taxpayers will vote on during a referendum on May 9.
Fantoli said the four hours Rivers is proposing to cut could be “used to get things done that are very much needed in town.”
Rivers said it is difficult to find and keep good employees in certain fields, including tax collection, building officials, tax assessors and finance department workers.
He said it is less challenging to recruit and retain good workers in other areas, such as recreation and the library.
Rivers said about half the towns that Windham competes with on the Eastern part of the state are already undergoing a four-day work week.
That includes Mansfield, where employees are undergoing a six-month pilot of the four-day work week, which runs through the month of June.
Rivers said recently, an employee in the Windham tax office was offered a position in another town with a four day work week.
However, town staff negotiated with the union and that individual stayed in Windham after being promoted.
“We’re trying all the tricks,” Rivers said, noting that town staff are trying to keep salary increases “at bay.”
He said the four day work week would involve cost savings, and there would be less confusion from residents, noting that some people stop by town hall on Friday during hours it isn’t open.
Rivers also said less people now visit town hall now, with most services and records available online.
He said he feels the quality of life for the employees will improve with a four-day work week, noting that it contributes to higher morale and productivity.
Council member Rodney Alexander said if the four day work week is implemented, the town should ensure that the new website is up so that residents have better access to digital resources.
He said that would be “extremely beneficial for our citizens.”