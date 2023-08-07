Natchaug Elementary School 6-23-23

Windham Public Schools, including Natchaug Elementary School, has been awarded $162,000 in state grants for mental health workers.

 Michelle Warren

WILLIMANTIC — The Windham Public Schools district is receiving $162,000 in state grants over the next few years to pay for mental health specialists in the district.

Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.