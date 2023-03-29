WILLIMANTIC — Artwork from students in the Windham Public Schools district will be displayed during an art show today and Thursday.
The show will be held in the auditorium at Windham Middle School, which is at 123 Quarry St.
There will be a concert both evenings.
Kindergarten through fifth graders will perform on March 29 and sixth through 12th graders will perform on March 30.
The concert will start at 6 p.m. both nights, with auditorium doors opening at 5:45 p.m.
Artwork from students in kindergarten through 12th graders will be displayed both days. It will be displayed during the entire event, starting at 4:45 p.m. the two days.