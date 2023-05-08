WINDHAM — Windham taxpayers will head to the polls to vote for the general government, board of education and Willimantic Taxing District budgets on Tuesday.
“This is a budget that the people have asked for,” Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo said, referring to the general government budget. “We listened.”
Taxpayers will vote at one of the following places: Windham Center Fire station, which is at 18 Windham Center Rd.; the Elks Club, which is at 198 Pleasant St.; and the VFW, which is at 1415 Main St. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
