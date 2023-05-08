VFW Willimantic 4/30/22

The VFW, one of tomorrow's polling places, is at 1415 Main Street.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WINDHAM — Windham taxpayers will head to the polls to vote for the general government, board of education and Willimantic Taxing District budgets on Tuesday.

“This is a budget that the people have asked for,” Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo said, referring to the general government budget. “We listened.”

Tags