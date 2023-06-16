WILLIMANTIC — Windham Technical High School salutatorian Rebecca Harper enjoys getting her hands dirty baking one of her specialities: chocolate chip cookies.
The hobby has helped her bond with her mother.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WILLIMANTIC — Windham Technical High School salutatorian Rebecca Harper enjoys getting her hands dirty baking one of her specialities: chocolate chip cookies.
The hobby has helped her bond with her mother.
Someday, Harper hopes to turn her passion into a career, with dreams of opening her own bakery.
After high school, she will study at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, with plans to obtain a bachelor degree in culinary arts.
“I’ve always wanted to go there since kindergarten so this is a big deal for me,” Harper said.
Harper joins a familiar face — Scotland resident Caitlin Ferris, the class valedictorian, at the top of the class.
Ferris and Harper have known each other since kindergarten.
Harper said it means a lot to her to be named salutatorian of her graduating class.
“This is a big deal for me,” she said. “I grew up with a lot of siblings and I always felt like I needed this opportunity to prove myself.
As the first person in her family to attend college, Harper said she aims to make her family proud. She has two older siblings and three younger, half-siblings.
“I really just want to be a role model for my younger siblings and show they can do it too,” Harper said.
She got into all four schools she applied to and decided to go to Johnson & Wales after learning how much financial aid the college was offering her.
In addition to culinary arts, Harper plans to study business in college, noting she can’t do that until her junior year.
She said when she came to Windham Tech, she “stepped out of my comfort zone” because she didn’t know many people there, but has grown close to some friends she has made there.
Unlike at other high schools, Windham Tech students split their time between career and technical education and academic courses.
Students choose from one of the following pathways: automotive technology, carpentry, criminal justice and protective services, culinary arts, electrical, health technology, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, precision machining technology and information technology.
Harper is having mixed feelings about graduating from the technical high school, where she played on the varsity soccer team.
“I’m nervous,” she said. “It’s exciting but I think I’m more nervous than anything.”