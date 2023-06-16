WILLIMANTIC — The valedictorian of Windham Technical High School is accomplished both on and off the field.
Scotland resident Caitlin Ferris was one of two students from Windham Technical High School to be recognized as a scholar athlete by the Connecticut Association of Schools and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference in May.
“To know that I’m recognized in sports and through my academic achievements was really special,” she said.
Ferris was recognized during a banquet at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington. Two seniors at each school in the conference were recognized during the banquet, a total of 350 students.
Windham Tech graduate Dylan Desautels was also recognized.
Ferris said she was “really excited” and honored to be named valedictorian, an achievement she had been hoping for since freshman year.
She and the salutatorian, Rebecca Harper, both hail from the small town of Scotland and have known each other since kindergarten.
Ferris is having mixed emotions about graduating high school.
“I’m pretty excited,” she said. “I’m ready to head off to college for sure.”
However, Ferris said she is also nervous to “head off to the real world.”
She reflected on her four years of high school fondly.
“It’s already started flying by,” Ferris said, reflecting on her last few weeks of high school.
She said she just turned in her final project that day.
“It was definitely an adventure, to say the least, with our class,” Ferris said. “I met a lot of people I’m still going to be connected with for years to come and made a lot of memories here.”
Starting in the fall, Ferris will attend the University of Connecticut on the Storrs campus, where she will study sports management.
“It’s a pre-professional program,” she said.
The career choice is a natural fit for Ferris, who has been playing sports since she was 3. She was on the varsity soccer, basketball and track and field teams at Windham Tech.
“Last year, I was all-conference for soccer,” Ferris said.
She said she is interested in working overseas for a professional soccer organization overseas, perhaps in marketing or management.
“I’m still looking into what routes I could take,” Ferris said.