The Windham Town Council and Board of Finance recently authorized $655,000 in bonds for Windham Water Works to purchase radio read meters. Shown here is the Windham Water Works property on Storrs Road in Mansfield.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WILLIMANTIC — The Windham Town Council and board of finance recently authorized Windham Water Works to bond $655,000 for water meters.

The town council authorized the bonding by a unanimous vote during their June 20 meeting.

