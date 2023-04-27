Windham Water Works Tour #2 Oct 17 2018

The Pump House located next to the Windham Reservoir Dam at Windham Water Works.

 

WINDHAM — In response to a new mandate from the EPA, Windham Water Works is undergoing an inventory to determine which water lines are made of lead.

Both utilities owned by Windham Water Works and those owned by customers will be evaluated.

