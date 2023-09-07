Ashford Town Hall and Flowers July 20, 1999

The Babcock Library is located upstairs in Knowlton Memorial Hall at 25 Pompey Hollow Rd., (Rte 44) Ashford.

The Friends of the Babock Library, along with the Ashford Spirit Shoppe and Westford Hills Distilleries will host their annual Wine Tasting event on Saturday, September 9. Wine, beer, and cocktails will all be offered to sample. There will also be snacks, live musical entertainment, and a silent auction.

3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Church Farm, 369 Mansfield Rd., Ashford. Tickets cost $25 per person. For more info, or to purchase tickets visit the Babcock Library, at 25 Pompey Hollow Rd., or call 860-487-4420.

