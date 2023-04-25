Woman Rescued from Willimantic River

 Shown here is Willimantic firefighter Robert Golas.

Photo contributed by Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener

WILLIMANTIC- Two local men  rescued a woman after she drove a car into the Willimantic River Monday night.  

 Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said a Columbia ambulance transported  a 66 year-old Colchester female to Windham Community Memorial Hospital after the accident.