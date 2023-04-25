Woman Rescued from Willimantic River

WILLIMANTIC- Two local men rescued a woman after she drove a car into the Willimantic River Monday night.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said a Columbia ambulance transported a 66 year-old Colchester female to Windham Community Memorial Hospital after the accident.
He said the accident happened at 75 Bridge Street.
It was reported to dispatch at 6:36 p.m. and firefighters arrived on scene at 6:38 p.m., shortly after being dispatched.
Scrivener said a patron at a nearby restaurant, "El Guanajuato Restaurante," heard the woman screaming and saw her in the river.
He said that person went back into the restaurant and announced that there was a woman in the river.
Scrivener said one of the owners of the restaurant, Manny Gonzalez, and Jim Preston, the husband of A Cupcake for Later owner Cheryl Preston, jumped in and pulled the woman out of the car through the sunroof.
“It looks like a nice car,” Scrivener said.
He said the car accelerated rapidly and went through the fence and into the river.
“It’s quite a drop,” Scrivener said.
When Willimantic firefighters arrived, they found the woman sitting next to the car and used a ladder to get her out of the river.
Willimantic firefighters and staff from Northeast Recyclers worked together to get the car out of the river.
Willimantic police officers were also at the scene.
Scrivener said he heard the woman say she didn’t want to go to the hospital, but emergency personnel encouraged her to get evaluated because she had a really "significant" accident.
Windham Hospital paramedics rode with Columbia firefighters in the ambulance.
Scrivener said although a Windham ambulance was on the scene, the Columbia ambulance was sent because the Willimantic firefighters needed their personnel to stay at the accident scene.
There were about 7 firefighters on scene, including Scrivener.
Firefighters used safety lines and rescue lines to search the car while it was in the river, but didn’t find anyone else inside it.
North Windham firefighters were on standby to cover the Willimantic fire station if calls came in.